Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $126,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $352.16 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $355.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.47. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

