Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $104,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

