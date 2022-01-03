Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

