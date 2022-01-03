Keybank National Association OH Has $180.35 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $180,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $329.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

