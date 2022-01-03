Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,875 shares of company stock worth $24,217,154 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANW traded down $14.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $542.62. 33,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.87. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

