Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $238.75 million and $17.00 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00322321 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00136370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00089142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,560,349 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.