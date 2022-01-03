MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,792 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.