Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Declines By 84.0%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,153,000 after buying an additional 8,664,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. 9,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.