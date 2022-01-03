Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Trading Down 6.5%

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 2,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLNK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

