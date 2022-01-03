ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 16,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 752,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

TDUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $588,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ThredUp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ThredUp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.