ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Down 4.3%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $296.26 and last traded at $296.26. Approximately 3,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 621,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.13.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

