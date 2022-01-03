StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,087,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of StrikeForce Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
