StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,087,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of StrikeForce Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

