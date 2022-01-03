iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 305,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,308,218 shares.The stock last traded at $38.44 and had previously closed at $38.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

