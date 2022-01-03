Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $301.47 and last traded at $301.47. Approximately 6,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 676,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.08 and a 200-day moving average of $289.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

