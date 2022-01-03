Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,581,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,177 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $323,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Shares of MDT opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

