Boston Partners Has $210.42 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,327,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 759,292 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Progressive were worth $210,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 277.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

