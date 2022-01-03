Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 31.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 464,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $114.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

