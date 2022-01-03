Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Gap Down to $28.14

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $27.34. Identiv shares last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 1,497 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.14 million, a PE ratio of 703.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $467,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,749 shares of company stock worth $3,027,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

