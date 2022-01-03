Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 311,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,091,210 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,570,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

