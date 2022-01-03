Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 311,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,091,210 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,570,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
