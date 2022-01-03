Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 60,069 shares.The stock last traded at $84.83 and had previously closed at $80.84.

KRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $798.86 million, a P/E ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

