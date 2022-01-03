Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 1,632 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

