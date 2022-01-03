Keybank National Association OH Buys 337,358 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $577,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.62 and a 1-year high of $163.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

