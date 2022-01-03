Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 12,952 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $390,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $145.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

