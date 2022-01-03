Brasada Capital Management LP Has $9.15 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $389.02 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.57 and its 200-day moving average is $346.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.