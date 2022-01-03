Brasada Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $188.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

