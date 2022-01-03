Banco Santander S.A. Has $12.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,329 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.