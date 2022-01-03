Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 5,167 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $668.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $585.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.96. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

