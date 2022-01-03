Banco Santander S.A. Has $28.58 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Ferrari worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 16.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $258.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.76. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.