The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 746.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,243 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 0.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $45,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $370.20 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $372.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

