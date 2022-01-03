Beaxy Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $543,204.94 and $743.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

