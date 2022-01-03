SnowSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00009190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $16,841.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.36 or 0.08050092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.01 or 0.99986421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007519 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

