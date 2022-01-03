Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Up 8.8%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.69. 245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $594.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

