Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. 1,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Cosan by 32.9% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

