Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. 1,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Cosan by 32.9% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
