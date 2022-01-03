Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 97,114 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,684,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,313,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,226,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

