Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rises By 571.4%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Terumo alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.19. 7,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Terumo has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.