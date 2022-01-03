Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.54. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

