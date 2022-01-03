Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,320.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,989 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $64,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $342.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,312,135 shares of company stock valued at $800,310,068. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

