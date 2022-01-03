Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $133.04 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.00% of WestRock worth $133,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

