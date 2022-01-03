Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Welltower worth $199,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.