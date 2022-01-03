Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,338,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $236,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Micron Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,000 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

