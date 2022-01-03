The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $58,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after purchasing an additional 296,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

