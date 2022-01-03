Argent Advisors Inc. Has $716,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

HON stock opened at $208.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

