Argent Advisors Inc. Makes New $521,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after buying an additional 847,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EIX opened at $68.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

