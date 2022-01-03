Ceera Investments LLC Acquires 13,706 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 2.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vontier by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 216,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 2,258.4% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 414,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 47.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 32.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.