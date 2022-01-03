Ceera Investments LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.77 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85.

