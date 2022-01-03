Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48,227.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $48,227.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,535,311 coins and its circulating supply is 79,535,213 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

