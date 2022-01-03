Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Raised to $27.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

