ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.80. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 568,961 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

