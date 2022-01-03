Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 25,046 shares.The stock last traded at $13.66 and had previously closed at $13.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.