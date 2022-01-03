Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 8,630 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 964,011 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 473,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

